Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.08. Tri Pointe Homes posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,376 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

