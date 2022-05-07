Zacks: Analysts Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Genpact posted sales of $988.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,856,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 3.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,091,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 10.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 291,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:G traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.54. 2,467,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.