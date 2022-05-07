Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. GoDaddy posted sales of $931.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 1,824.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,583 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in GoDaddy by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.98. 1,918,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40.

GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.