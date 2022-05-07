Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $321.04 Million

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) to announce sales of $321.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $332.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.26 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $291.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.93. 1,588,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,407. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,570,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $42,237,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,320,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,680,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

