Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) to announce $406.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.28 million to $460.18 million. Hudbay Minerals reported sales of $313.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 1,643,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,250,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,813,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,057 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

