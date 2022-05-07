Zacks: Analysts Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NATI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.45. The stock had a trading volume of 819,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 4,921 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $177,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,956.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,898 shares of company stock worth $1,237,387. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.