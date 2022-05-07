Zacks: Analysts Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.99 Million

Analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to report $187.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $205.00 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $111.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $915.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.94 million to $931.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth $30,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.88. The company had a trading volume of 917,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,771. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.91. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $67.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.