Zacks: Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Announce $4.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.79 and the lowest is $3.88. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $4.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.43. 639,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $299.77 and a one year high of $438.63.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

