Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $361.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.00 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $207.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.23.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. 1,684,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,524. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,901,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,370,000 after purchasing an additional 975,585 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after buying an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $95,271,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,815,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

