Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) to announce $163.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the highest is $174.90 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $146.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year sales of $722.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $718.00 million to $730.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $878.59 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $891.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

NYSE:ORA traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $77.77. 248,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,260. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

