Zacks: Brokerages Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.85. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of ABM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. 528,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,227. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,102 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after acquiring an additional 369,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

