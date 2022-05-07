Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.65. Community Healthcare Trust reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 99,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $940.13 million, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.49%.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.