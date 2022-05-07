Zacks: Brokerages Expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Will Post Earnings of $3.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) to report $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.50 and the highest is $3.53. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.26. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.31. 1,712,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,337. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

