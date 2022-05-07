Zacks: Brokerages Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) to post $33.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $5.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 516.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $309.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $327.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $396.10 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $431.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NCMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. 1,078,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.