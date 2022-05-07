Zacks: Brokerages Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Announce $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. NBT Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $612,854. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 38.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 35.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 138,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,296. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.58.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

