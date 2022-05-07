Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $34.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.27.

ACCD opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $93.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.57% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,978,000 after purchasing an additional 198,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,914,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,820 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,721,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 861,172 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,074,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after acquiring an additional 737,956 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 334,840 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

