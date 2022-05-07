Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

NKLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.72.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Nikola has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1899900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Nikola in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 218.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Nikola by 22.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

