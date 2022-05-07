Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) to Hold

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

PWSC has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.91.

NYSE PWSC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

