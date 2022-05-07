Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) to Hold

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 17,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,075,654.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

