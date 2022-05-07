Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.55.

ASPN stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after buying an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 491,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

