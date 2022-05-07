Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 89.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 597,850 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of AXT by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,086,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 958,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

