Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Gemini Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 191,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $291,488.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

