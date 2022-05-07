Zacks Investment Research Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

