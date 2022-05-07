Zacks Investment Research Lowers ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
Shares of NASDAQ IBRX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunityBio (IBRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.