Zacks Investment Research Lowers Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

PRAX opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $367.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.04. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

