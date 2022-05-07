Zacks Investment Research Lowers Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realogy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Realogy stock opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $20,274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Realogy by 125.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,872,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,700 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in Realogy by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,906,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,156,000 after acquiring an additional 897,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Realogy in the third quarter valued at $11,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realogy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,217,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,472,000 after acquiring an additional 592,809 shares during the last quarter.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

