Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APPF. Stephens raised AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised AppFolio from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $104.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.01. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $100.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,476.83 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter worth $407,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

