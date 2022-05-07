Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Lemonade by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,136,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,440,000 after buying an additional 139,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 16.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

