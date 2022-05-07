Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) to “Hold”

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

PGTI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $17.59 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.35.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $42,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $106,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

