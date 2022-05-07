Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of 225.61 and a beta of 2.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 6.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 152.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 40.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 157.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

