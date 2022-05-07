Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Vapotherm from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.05.

VAPO opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 52.78%. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.