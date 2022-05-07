ZBG Token Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (ZT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $78,236.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,477.49 or 1.00013663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00098999 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZBG Token is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.