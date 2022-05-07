ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 12.6% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0602 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $559,004.36 and approximately $31.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00320442 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00076672 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00099574 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006123 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitlocus (BTL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.