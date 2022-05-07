Zeepin (ZPT) Market Capitalization Tops $255,487.84

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $255,487.84 and $15,729.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00236168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00205770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.99 or 0.00472547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00039320 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,856.78 or 1.96969957 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

