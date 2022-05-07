Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZETA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Zeta Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Shares of Zeta Global stock remained flat at $$8.64 during trading on Monday. 1,732,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $134.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zeta Global news, major shareholder Gpi Capital Gemini Holdco Lp sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.