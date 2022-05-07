Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Z stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,048 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,303,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

