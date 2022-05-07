Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 105,969 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.09.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.21 on Friday, hitting $120.33. 1,202,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,096. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $174.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day moving average of $126.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.