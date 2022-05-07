ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 22,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,311,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,841,102 shares of company stock worth $108,974,401. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 188.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16,841.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after acquiring an additional 720,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

