Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $172.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.17 and its 200-day moving average is $270.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

