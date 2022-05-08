$0.15 EPS Expected for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. GoPro reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. GoPro had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPRO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $1,634,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 611,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRO opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97.

About GoPro (Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoPro (GPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.