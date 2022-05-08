$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Aramark reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 443.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.83. 1,078,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,925. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

