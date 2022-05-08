-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.16) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. 4,313,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.
