-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.63). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $18.03. 264,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 157,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $3,499,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,321,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,233,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,609 shares of company stock worth $5,076,589. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,341,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

