$0.63 EPS Expected for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.55. AMERISAFE posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. Truist Financial downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

AMERISAFE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 81,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,964. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $932.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 73,989 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 46.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

