$0.92 EPS Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $44.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.45%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.