$1.00 EPS Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. PTC reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.27. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after purchasing an additional 238,059 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,019 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,254,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,378,000 after acquiring an additional 170,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. 702,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,807. PTC has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.90.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

