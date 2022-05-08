$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. 10,653,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,218,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,579,176 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,854,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,153 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,752,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $120,639,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 58,874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,658,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,046 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

