$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings. RCI Hospitality posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on RICK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RICK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.12. 61,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,896. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.28. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.83%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

