$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $5.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $106.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.