$1.67 EPS Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $8.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Shares of C traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 25,912,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,068. The company has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in C. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

