$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to announce $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. UMB Financial reported earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $94,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,885 shares of company stock worth $298,576. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMBF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,568. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

